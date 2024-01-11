FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Jan 11, 2024

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

  • Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.
  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.
  • Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes:

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Stress management skills.
  • Time management skills.
  • Target orientated.
  • Decision-making skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.
  • Focused.
  • Dedicated.
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Full stack
  • Microsoft SQL
  • T-SQL
  • C#
  • Javascript Framework
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • Web Services
  • DevOps
  • Financial Industry
  • EFT
  • NAEDO
  • DebiCheck
  • AVS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance

