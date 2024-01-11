FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Role

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements:

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience:

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day:

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software.

Consult with internal stakeholders and fellow colleagues concerning, maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Consult with network administration team to evaluate the interface between hardware and software. Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modify existing software to adapt to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Personal Attributes:

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

Focused.

Dedicated.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

Full stack

Microsoft SQL

T-SQL

C#

Javascript Framework

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

jQuery

Web Services

DevOps

Financial Industry

EFT

NAEDO

DebiCheck

AVS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position