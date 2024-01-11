Functional Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Background The main purpose of these Functional Test Analysts is to develop end to end Test Cases and help provide quality systems to business problems for programme sky.

Objectives of this Scope of WorkThe main purpose of this position is to plan and execute the end-to- functional testing of programme sky. The testing will cover both the backend, front-end functional testing. In addition, the key performance areas will be functional testing Data virtualisation platform, co-ordinating and reporting on the User Acceptance Testing.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performanceareas:

– Creating functional Test Scripts for Data virtualisation platform, working from Business and functional Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for System Integration Testing and User Acceptance testing.

– Validating requirements for testability, Data Migration, Integration requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

– Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

– Executing test scripts and analysing test results.

– Operating in Agile environment

– End to End testing of Data virtualisation platform

– End to End testing of Data warehousing

– Working across multiple applications and networks.

– Develop and execute Manual and or Automated tests through MF ALM &UFT plugin.

– Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.

– Run automated testing scripts.

– Analyse and verify best data and functional test approaches and execute test objective requirements

– Define regression packs based on critical business processes.

– Any other services or task additional to, or closely related to the above.

Desired Skills:

Testing Approach

Functional test cases

Data Testing framework

Operate in agile and hybrid environment

Test Execution Results

Defects Management Reports

Test Closure Reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– 3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

– 5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.

– 3 to 5 years experienced in conducting Data Warehousing and Database testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

– 3 years’ experience in Data virtualisation platform

– Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).

– knowledge of analysing large data sets.

– Experience in Data warehouse application.

– Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and [URL Removed] following will be an added advantage

– Agile Testing Methodology

– Data virtualisation platform

– Knowledge of Data Warehousing

– Knowledge in cloud testing

– Competencies or Soft Skills required:

– Must have analytical skills.

– Ability to identify potential issues and risks and devise appropriate solutions and test scenarios.

– Must be able to pay attention to detail and accuracy is also needed to check the data quality and integrity for errors or inconsistencies.

– Must be able to communicate effectively with other team members, stakeholders, and clients

– Must be able to manage their time and tasks.

– Teamwork and collaboration skills are important for working with other testers, developers, database administrators, and project managers.

– Must be able to work independently and be self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

– a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

– ISTQB foundation OR Test Analyst.

– Functional testing experience

– Agile Testing The following will be an added advantage.

– Data virtualisation platform testing.

Key deliverables:Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

– Testing Approach

– Functional test cases

– BI testing

– Data Testing framework

– Analyse data sets

– Operate in agile and hybrid environment

– Test Execution Results

– Defects Management Reports

– Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates

– Test Closure Reports

– Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

– Test Completion Sign Off

