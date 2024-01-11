How much you would have made if you’ve bought Nvidia 5 years ago …

The stock market had a strong year in 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% and recovering practically all its losses caused by 2022’s bear market.

And, while 24% growth is a fantastic result, some S&P 500 companies saw even ten times bigger gains. Like Nvidia. The US tech giant was the best S&P 500 performer in 2023, with a whopping 236% gain.

However, the company’s five-year stock price growth is even more impressive. According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, a $1 000 investment in Nvidia stocks five years ago would be worth over $15 000 today.

Tech stocks have dominated the 2023 stock market performance. The rise of AI, combined with the improving economy and slowing inflation, has pushed the sector into the spotlight and sparked a stock market rally, helping the largest players in the market add trillions of dollars to their stock values.

Nvidia (NVDA) was the biggest winner, ending the year as the best S&P 500 performer and proving to be an excellent investment choice with an impressive five-year return rate.

Assuming an investor bought $1 000 worth of Nvidia stocks in January 2019, they would have picked up 29 stocks priced at around $34. Two years later, in January 2021, NVDA price jumped to $130, turning that $1 000 investment into $3 816.

However, the company’s stock price continued surging by the end of the year and hit $325 in December, showing an impressive 855% growth in less than three years. That $1 000 investment would be worth more than $9 500 at that time.

After a massive 65% drop in the 10 months of 2022, the third-hardest year for the tech sector since 2008, Nvidia’s stock price recovered to $180 in December that year. However, the 2023 price rally pushed the company’s stock price to all-time highs.

Since January 2023, NVDA price has more than tripled and hit $517, the highest value in the company’s history, turning that $1 000 investment into $15 061. The YCharts data also show the stock price of the US tech giant has soared by 1 418% in the past five years.

Besides bringing substantial profit to its investors, Nvidia’s stock price rally has helped the company to add more than $1,1-trillion to its stock value. According to YCharts data, the market cap of the US tech giant stood at around $85-billion in January 2019. Since then, this figure has jumped almost 15 times, reaching over $1,2-trillion this week.

This growth has turned Nvidia into the fifth-largest tech company in the world by market cap, ahead of Meta Platforms and Tesla and right behind the industry’s giants Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon.