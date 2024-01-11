Intermediate Network Adminsitrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Role:

Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration.

Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.

Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.

Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.).

What we are looking for in a candidate:

Skills and Experience:

Minimum of 3 years working experience in a Network Administration role.

Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies:

Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.

Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.

Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:

Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed]; Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed]; TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:

VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:

Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN. Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols. LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing) VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Qualifications:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.

Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

