IT Support Manager at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leader in the Foodservice Equipment industry, is looking for an IT Support Manager to join their team in Roodeport, Johannesburg. You will oversee the company’s hardware, software and infrastructure. IT Support Manager responsibilities include monitoring network infrastructure and resolving system issues. He /She need to have experience with IT performance management, network administration and system security. If you’re also familiar with data protection regulations and able to juggle multiple projects, we’d like to meet you!
Areas of responsibility:
- Responsible for the management of the company’s information management technology.
- Maintenance of all information technology equipment.
- Initiates, coordinates, and enforces IT systems, policies, and procedures.
- Analyse business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organisation to develop solutions for IT needs.
- Recommends appropriate information technology strategies, policies, and procedures based on the identified IT needs.
- Diagnose and resolve software issues on a range of software applications i.e., Windows OS, Microsoft 365, SAP Business One, MS SQL, etc.
- Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.
- Assess vendors and develop test strategies along with new applications.
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues related to IT.
- Perform preventative maintenance.
- End user support.
- Maintains staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.
- Coaches, counsels, and disciplines employees.
- Maintains a safe and secure work environment.
- Preserves assets by implementing disaster recovery and back-up procedures and information security and control structures.
- Implementing security of the network, data and its storage and communication systems
- Managing IT Projects
- Other duties as assigned
Education And Experience
- Grade 12 (Matric Certificate)
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, or relevant field
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office Package)
- Ability to identify and resolve issues regarding IT in a manner that is timely
- Ability to respond swiftly to work demands
- strong critical thinking and decision-making skills
- Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices
- MS SQL
- Office 365
- Power BI
- ERP Experience
- 5 -15 years’ Experience managing IT projects
- SAP (Business One preferably)
- Networking and Wi-Fi
- VPN Technologies
- VoIP Telephone Systems
- Remote Support Tools, Printers/MFC, Handheld Devices/Mobile Devices, Asset Management Tools
- Server Management Administration, Microsoft Exchange Server, LAN- Local Area Network, WAN- Wide Area Network, Wpan- Wireless Personal Area Network
- Direct work experience in a similar capacity in the same or similar industries.
- Experience leading and managing large IT projects and rolling out IT infrastructures across various technologies.
- Warehouse management System experience (WMS)
- Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, databases and data storage systems, and phone systems.
- Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices
- Experience managing support ticket queues and ability to priorities
- Excellent knowledge of networking protocols and components
- Knowledge of hardware, such as cabling (fibre and wire), wireless products and desktop systems
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Support
- Manager