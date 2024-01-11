IT Support Manager at Ntice Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leader in the Foodservice Equipment industry, is looking for an IT Support Manager to join their team in Roodeport, Johannesburg. You will oversee the company’s hardware, software and infrastructure. IT Support Manager responsibilities include monitoring network infrastructure and resolving system issues. He /She need to have experience with IT performance management, network administration and system security. If you’re also familiar with data protection regulations and able to juggle multiple projects, we’d like to meet you!

Areas of responsibility:

Responsible for the management of the company’s information management technology.

Maintenance of all information technology equipment.

Initiates, coordinates, and enforces IT systems, policies, and procedures.

Analyse business requirements by partnering with key stakeholders across the organisation to develop solutions for IT needs.

Recommends appropriate information technology strategies, policies, and procedures based on the identified IT needs.

Diagnose and resolve software issues on a range of software applications i.e., Windows OS, Microsoft 365, SAP Business One, MS SQL, etc.

Verifies application results by conducting system audits of technologies implemented.

Assess vendors and develop test strategies along with new applications.

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues related to IT.

Perform preventative maintenance.

End user support.

Maintains staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training employees.

Coaches, counsels, and disciplines employees.

Maintains a safe and secure work environment.

Preserves assets by implementing disaster recovery and back-up procedures and information security and control structures.

Implementing security of the network, data and its storage and communication systems

Managing IT Projects

Other duties as assigned

Education And Experience

Grade 12 (Matric Certificate)

Degree in Computer Science, IT, or relevant field

Computer literate (Microsoft Office Package)

Ability to identify and resolve issues regarding IT in a manner that is timely

Ability to respond swiftly to work demands

strong critical thinking and decision-making skills

Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices

MS SQL

Office 365

Power BI

ERP Experience

5 -15 years’ Experience managing IT projects

SAP (Business One preferably)

Networking and Wi-Fi

VPN Technologies

VoIP Telephone Systems

Remote Support Tools, Printers/MFC, Handheld Devices/Mobile Devices, Asset Management Tools

Server Management Administration, Microsoft Exchange Server, LAN- Local Area Network, WAN- Wide Area Network, Wpan- Wireless Personal Area Network

Direct work experience in a similar capacity in the same or similar industries.

Experience leading and managing large IT projects and rolling out IT infrastructures across various technologies.

Warehouse management System experience (WMS)

Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, databases and data storage systems, and phone systems.

Firm grasp on IT infrastructure and operations best practices

Experience managing support ticket queues and ability to priorities

Excellent knowledge of networking protocols and components

Knowledge of hardware, such as cabling (fibre and wire), wireless products and desktop systems

Desired Skills:

IT

Support

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position