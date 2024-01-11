Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a development company with offices in Stellenbosch and Johannesburg, dedicated to advancing cutting-edge agricultural technologies. The position of a Data Analyst involves formulating strategies for their clients, including growers and buyers, through the application of data management principles. By conducting experiments, researching, and analyzing data obtained from the company platform and external sources, the data analyst should identify market insights, produce essential reports, and formulate functional requirements aligned with clients’ requirements. Ideally, a robust understanding of the company’s platform and its integration with client business processes is desirable.

Data Analysis, Data Visualisation, Reporting, Data Quality and Integrity, Statistical Analysis and collaboration.

Assist in the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data from various sources.

Support the development of reports and dashboards to facilitate data-driven decision-making.

Participate in data quality assurance and cleaning processes.

Collaborate with different teams to understand data needs and deliver insights.

Engage in continuous learning to enhance skills in data analysis and related tools.

Report/Dashboard specification, design and generation.

Work closely with key clients to understand their pain points, from a data management and reporting perspective.

Determine functional requirements to develop to meet client needs.

Develop mock-up designs.

Develop a sound understanding of the data value chain to highlight areas for improvement (data -> information -> knowledge -> actionable insights).

Using this knowledge to develop strategies for their clients which will translate into optimal returns, e.g., pricing mechanisms, packing planning, logistics optimisation.

Distilling insights into key reports, automating manual processes through scripting tools and features (using scripting languages like Python).

Conduct market/data research.

Identify data sources that could be leveraged to determine the impact of external factors on grower/buyer strategies as mentioned above.

Understand the impact of macroeconomic effects (e.g., economic policy changes in foreign countries), market prices (as measured in indices on stock exchanges or retail prices) or logistics operations on the supply chain for their clients.

Qualification:

Preferably a degree in a relevant field (e.g., Statistics, Computer Science, Economics, Information Systems).

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Good knowledge of data analysis tools and methodologies.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R, and SQL (Required).

Experience with data visualisation tools (e.g., Metabase, Betabase Power BI) and dashboard development

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Excellent problem solving and organisational ability.

Proven ability to be part of a team and collaborate across departments.

Ability to work under pressure.

Must be able to build strong internal client relationships.

Excellent attention to detail.

