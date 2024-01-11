Junior Project Manager

Jan 11, 2024

A steel fabrication/construction company is looking for a Junior and suitably experienced Project Manager with relevant Structural Steel/Civil Construction Site experience for their operations based in the Far East Rand and surrounding areas

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for successful management, running and completion of ongoing Steel/Civil construction at the companies’ various customers and sites
  • Direct and manage project development at various sites from inception to completion
  • Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders clearly and timeously
  • Estimate and control the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and all relevant parties
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel and contractors
  • Consistently track project milestones and deliverables
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crisis, and devise appropriate contingency plans
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project
  • Develop, maintain and update project plans and all related documentation as required
  • Responsible for compliance to health and safety rules internally as well as on customer site
  • Management of quality control system on projects from establishment of site to project completion and sign off by the client

Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant Degree/Diploma in Construction Management, Architecture and or Engineering is preferred
  • MUST HAVE 2 to 3 years’ Project/Site Management experience in the Structural Steel/Civil Construction industry
  • 1 to 2 years JBCC exposure and knowledge would be an advantage
  • MUST have own reliable car
  • MUST be able to travel regularly to site
  • Ability to manage and control projects from site establishment to completion, and sign off
  • Good Organizational, Interpersonal and Planning skills
  • Good communication skills both verbal and written are essential – including the ability to interact with people at all levels
  • Fully Computer literate – MS Office, advanced Excel and Project related software
  • Salary is dependent on technical expertise, project knowledge and relevant industry experience
  • South African citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Site Management
  • Project Management
  • Health and Safety
  • Resource Management
  • Project Planning
  • Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Steel/Civil construction company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Company vehicle
  • Laptop

