Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Brakpan

A steel fabrication/construction company is looking for a Junior and suitably experienced Project Manager with relevant Structural Steel/Civil Construction Site experience for their operations based in the Far East Rand and surrounding areas
Responsibilities
- Responsible for successful management, running and completion of ongoing Steel/Civil construction at the companies’ various customers and sites
- Direct and manage project development at various sites from inception to completion
- Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders clearly and timeously
- Estimate and control the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals
- Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and all relevant parties
- Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel and contractors
- Consistently track project milestones and deliverables
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crisis, and devise appropriate contingency plans
- Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project
- Develop, maintain and update project plans and all related documentation as required
- Responsible for compliance to health and safety rules internally as well as on customer site
- Management of quality control system on projects from establishment of site to project completion and sign off by the client
Requirements
- Grade 12
- Relevant Degree/Diploma in Construction Management, Architecture and or Engineering is preferred
- MUST HAVE 2 to 3 years’ Project/Site Management experience in the Structural Steel/Civil Construction industry
- 1 to 2 years JBCC exposure and knowledge would be an advantage
- MUST have own reliable car
- MUST be able to travel regularly to site
- Ability to manage and control projects from site establishment to completion, and sign off
- Good Organizational, Interpersonal and Planning skills
- Good communication skills both verbal and written are essential – including the ability to interact with people at all levels
- Fully Computer literate – MS Office, advanced Excel and Project related software
- Salary is dependent on technical expertise, project knowledge and relevant industry experience
- South African citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Site Management
- Project Management
- Health and Safety
- Resource Management
- Project Planning
- Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Steel/Civil construction company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company vehicle
- Laptop