Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Brakpan

A steel fabrication/construction company is looking for a Junior and suitably experienced Project Manager with relevant Structural Steel/Civil Construction Site experience for their operations based in the Far East Rand and surrounding areas

Responsibilities

Responsible for successful management, running and completion of ongoing Steel/Civil construction at the companies’ various customers and sites

Direct and manage project development at various sites from inception to completion

Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders clearly and timeously

Estimate and control the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and all relevant parties

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel and contractors

Consistently track project milestones and deliverables

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crisis, and devise appropriate contingency plans

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project

Develop, maintain and update project plans and all related documentation as required

Responsible for compliance to health and safety rules internally as well as on customer site

Management of quality control system on projects from establishment of site to project completion and sign off by the client

Requirements

Grade 12

Relevant Degree/Diploma in Construction Management, Architecture and or Engineering is preferred

MUST HAVE 2 to 3 years’ Project/Site Management experience in the Structural Steel/Civil Construction industry

1 to 2 years JBCC exposure and knowledge would be an advantage

MUST have own reliable car

MUST be able to travel regularly to site

Ability to manage and control projects from site establishment to completion, and sign off

Good Organizational, Interpersonal and Planning skills

Good communication skills both verbal and written are essential – including the ability to interact with people at all levels

Fully Computer literate – MS Office, advanced Excel and Project related software

Salary is dependent on technical expertise, project knowledge and relevant industry experience

South African citizens only

Desired Skills:

Site Management

Project Management

Health and Safety

Resource Management

Project Planning

Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Steel/Civil construction company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company vehicle

Laptop

