Junior Specialist: Business Analyst (24-Month Fixed-Term Contract) – Gauteng Lynnwood

Junior Specialist: Business Analyst (24-Month Fixed-Term Contract)

The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A renowned audit institution is looking to hire a qualified Junior Specialist: Business Analyst on a 24-month fixed-term contract.

Position Overview:

The purpose of this role is to elicit, analyse, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to business processes and information systems.

This position reports to a Specialist Business Analyst.

Key focus areas include:

Enterprise analysis.

Business analysis planning and monitoring.

Requirements elicitation and management.

Requirements analysis.

Solution assessment and validation.

Stakeholder management.

People management.

Financial management and operational management.

Essential Qualifications and Experience required:

A completed 3-year National Diploma (NQF level 6) in Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering or related field.

TOGAF Certification or Business Analysis Certificate e.g., AAC, CBAP, CBDA, CCA, CCBA, CPOA or ECBA or any other related certification.

A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A renowned audit institution

