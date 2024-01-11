Junior Specialist: Business Analyst (24-Month Fixed-Term Contract) – Gauteng Lynnwood

Jan 11, 2024

Junior Specialist: Business Analyst (24-Month Fixed-Term Contract)

The position is limited to previously disadvantaged groups due to BBBEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A renowned audit institution is looking to hire a qualified Junior Specialist: Business Analyst on a 24-month fixed-term contract.

Position Overview:

The purpose of this role is to elicit, analyse, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to business processes and information systems.

This position reports to a Specialist Business Analyst.

Key focus areas include:

  • Enterprise analysis.
  • Business analysis planning and monitoring.
  • Requirements elicitation and management.
  • Requirements analysis.
  • Solution assessment and validation.
  • Stakeholder management.
  • People management.
  • Financial management and operational management.

Essential Qualifications and Experience required:

  • A completed 3-year National Diploma (NQF level 6) in Computer Science, Information Systems, Technology and Engineering or related field.
  • TOGAF Certification or Business Analysis Certificate e.g., AAC, CBAP, CBDA, CCA, CCBA, CPOA or ECBA or any other related certification.
  • A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

A renowned audit institution

