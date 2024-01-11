Network Administrator (Intermediate) EvdB

- Establishes network specifications by conferring with users, analysing workflow, access, information, and security requirements.
- Day to day administration of firewalls, switches, and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols.
- Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency.
- Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures.
- Establishing connections and updating firewall access list.
- Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; escalating problems to vendor.
- Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating, and installing enhancements.
- Maintains organisation data flow and network diagrams.
- Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records.
- Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, maintaining documentation.
- Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment.
- Providing technical support to employees and 3dr Party’s.
- Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g., email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring availability of services to authorized users.
- Assists in overseeing the organisation and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g., monitoring temperature organising materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.
- Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g., service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) for the purpose of upgrading and maintaining business productivity.
- Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g., servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.
- Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems for the purpose of ensuring efficient operations.
- Research trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. for the purpose of recommending procedures and/or purchases.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
- Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.
Skills and Experience
- Minimum of 3 – 4 years working experience in a Network Administration role.
- Knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
- Knowledge andexperience of Arista switch technologies.
- Knowledge and experience of CISCO firewall, router and switch technologies:
- Cisc Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisc routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisc switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- Strong knowledge of Windows Operating System:
- Knwledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
- Micrsoft Windows Servers 2016/2019
- Micrsoft Office 365
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
- Knowledge and understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
- Experience implementing QS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
- Cnfiguration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Ruting protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
- LAN Technlogies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Hands-on approach.
- Ability to manage SLAs with service providers.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Arista
- Fortinet
- Routing
- Switches
- Tier2