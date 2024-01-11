Network Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client who provides converged business solutions including Cloud, Connectivity, Security, Voice, Data Centre and Technology Support services, is currently seeking a talented Network Engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for maintaining and intermittently improving their current network configuration and infrastructure. You will also provide troubleshooting and configuration support by using your strong technical skills in IP networking.

DUTIES:

Maintain, implement, and troubleshoot networks.

Design and support their network systems and infrastructure.

Configure and operate routers and switches.

Monitor network performance and make recommendations based on performance analysis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Cisco CCNA – 5 Years Experience

CCNP – Advantageous

HP – Proview and Comware

BGP – Understanding and 1-2 Years Exp.

OSPF – Understanding and 1-2 Years Exp.

ISP and MSP – Advantageous

Zhone – Advantageous

Ability to use critique an advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent ability to use object thinking in problem solving.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Network

Engineer

IT

