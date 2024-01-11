Project Manager at Mass Staffing Projects – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A very well known logistics company is seeking the perfect individual that will fit the position of a Project Manager. Should you meet the requirements, apply today!

Requirements:

Matric

3 Years Project Management or relevant Qualification

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred.

5-8 Years of project management and related experience

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.

Excellent and proven negotiation skills.

Proven ability to solve problems creatively.

Attention to detail.

Analytical skills.

Business Acumen.

Desired Skills:

Project Management Knowledge & Experience

Negotiation Skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical Skills

Business Acumen

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

