Project Manager at Mass Staffing Projects – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A very well known logistics company is seeking the perfect individual that will fit the position of a Project Manager. Should you meet the requirements, apply today!
Requirements:
- Matric
- 3 Years Project Management or relevant Qualification
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred.
- 5-8 Years of project management and related experience
- Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.
- Excellent and proven negotiation skills.
- Proven ability to solve problems creatively.
- Attention to detail.
- Analytical skills.
- Business Acumen.
If you meet the criteria for this position, apply today!
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Knowledge & Experience
- Negotiation Skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical Skills
- Business Acumen
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree