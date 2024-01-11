Project Manager at Mass Staffing Projects

Jan 11, 2024

A very well known logistics company is seeking the perfect individual that will fit the position of a Project Manager. Should you meet the requirements, apply today!

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • 3 Years Project Management or relevant Qualification
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred.
  • 5-8 Years of project management and related experience
  • Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.
  • Excellent and proven negotiation skills.
  • Proven ability to solve problems creatively.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Business Acumen.

If you meet the criteria for this position, apply today!

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Knowledge & Experience
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Business Acumen

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

