Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 11, 2024

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent.
  • At least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Duties:

  • Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
  • Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
  • Trouble shooting and problem solving on the NCR applications and databases as and when required.
  • Administering and enforcing systems development standards.
  • Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.
  • Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to newversions of the system and database.
  • Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.
  • Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.
  • Responsible for user account management of all the NCR Application systems.
  • Developing application system integrations as far as possible.
  • Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and testplans.
  • Performing Software and database design.
  • Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD
  • Document all aspects of the application systems.
  • Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.
  • Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.
  • Compile security assessment and produce security logs for review on all NCR applicationsystems.

Knowledge:

  • Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.
  • Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
  • Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
  • Creating technical specifications and test plans.
  • Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.
  • Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.
  • Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.
  • Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.
  • Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed];

Skills:

  • Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
  • Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
  • Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C#
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.
  • Web services, Windows Services.
  • System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).
  • Project management skills and process mapping techniques.
  • ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.
  • Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.
  • Software testing skills.
  • Database performance management skills.
  • Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques

Desired Skills:

  • ICT applications development
  • implementation
  • support
  • C#
  • VB.Net
  • ASP.NET Web-forms
  • XML
  • MVC
  • HTML
  • Applications development
  • SQL Server
  • MySQL
  • Ms Access
  • Report writing
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • JQuery
  • Ajax
  • Json
  • XHTML
  • Web services
  • Windows Services
  • SDLC
  • JAD
  • RAD
  • Project management
  • extract
  • transform
  • data manipulation
  • Data cleaning
  • updating
  • editing
  • Software testing
  • Database performance
  • Systems Quality assurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position