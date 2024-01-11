SENIOR FRONT-END / FULL STACK DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors

Special Requirements:

Ideally within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have reliable transport and easy access to offices.

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

At least 10 years working experience in Front-End and/or Full Stack Developer role, with current & recent experience in C#, NET Framework, React, React Native, TypeScript and Docker.

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Experience with SQL Server.

Restful API

Azure exposure

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

What the job will entail day to day:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Personal Attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Stress management skills.

Time management skills.

Target orientated.

Decision-making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

C#

NET Framework

React

React Native

TypeScript

Docker

SQL Server

Native IOS

Android

Azure

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Banking

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services Industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

