Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer (Remote)

About the client

Our client is an International company consisting of a team of driven, highly skilled developers. Working for our client, you will be exposed to the latest technology.

What are we looking for

A Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies. The candidate will also be required to have solid experience in Frontend and backend.

Details of Role

Write, develop and test high-quality codes.

Peer review work.

Mentor more junior developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

Essential Competencies

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).

Experienced using source control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

Location & Type

Remote – Anywhere in SA.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent.

9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core and C#.

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies.

JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework).

Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE.

Please email Mpho Mogagabe [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

programming

front -end

Backend

database

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position