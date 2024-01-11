Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

About the client
Our client is an International company consisting of a team of driven, highly skilled developers. Working for our client, you will be exposed to the latest technology.
What are we looking for
A Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies. The candidate will also be required to have solid experience in Frontend and backend.
Details of Role
- Write, develop and test high-quality codes.
- Peer review work.
- Mentor more junior developers.
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.
Essential Competencies
- Proven formal software development experience.
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
- Good understanding of Object Oriented design and coding.
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework).
- Experienced using source control.
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
Location & Type
- Remote – Anywhere in SA.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience base equivalent.
- 9+ years’ Full-stack experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core and C#.
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.
- Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies.
- JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework).
- Experience in working on Kubernetes, Cloud, AWS or AZURE.
Please email Mpho Mogagabe [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- programming
- front -end
- Backend
- database
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree