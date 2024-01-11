Senior Full Stack Developer

We are looking for an experienced and talented Senior Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. As a Senior Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong proficiency in multiple programming languages, frameworks, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.

Design and develop robust and scalable software solutions, both on the front end and back end.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.

Lead and mentor junior developers, fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.

Participate in architectural design and decision-making processes.

Troubleshoot, debug and optimize applications for performance and security.

Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in full-stack development.

Overall Environment:

Front End Tech: Angular 16 Highcharts Pdf-lib Rxjs Html5 JavaScript Material

Back End Tech: Java 11 Spring boot Spring Data JPA Hibernate Aws s3 Aws SQS Aws cloudfront Aws PostgreSQL RDS PDF box Hazelcast Soap REST API Swagger JUNIT 5 Apache Tomcat SAML SSO JCraft sftp OpenAPI

Overall: Bitbucket Bamboo Sonar cube Dynatrace Elastic Logs



Your Expertise:

At least 5 years of development experience using: Java Spring Boot Angular (latest versions preferred, but we are flexible) Jasper Reports would be a GREAT advantage





Qualifications Required:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Personal Attributes:

The suitable candidate must be senior and must have the ability to work independently and take ownership of the task allocated.

Must be a team player and must be mature in dealing with situations.

Excellent Communicator.

Proven experience dealing with stakeholders and product owners.

Problem solver and ability to take up challenges.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

