Software Developer – Gauteng Kempton Park

Jan 11, 2024

Requirements:

  • IT Certification/Diploma/Degree: (IT Qualification is a must to apply for this position.
  • Software Development: HTML, PHP, C#, VB, ASP.NET (MVC5), WCF, SQL – (Full Stack development)
  • Using Visual Studio.
  • Using SQL Server.
  • Using Github/Devops.
  • Windows server deployment (IIS).
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Microsoft office skills
  • Program design
  • Data Base Design – (MS SQL, Progress).
  • Ability to work with and manipulate data.
  • Up to date with latest technology and innovations.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Passion, energy, desire (to get the job done), & runway (ability to grow).
  • Project Management (advantage).
  • Hardware and software troubleshooting – (Advantage).
  • MCSA (Microsoft certification) (Advantage).
  • Good command of English.
  • Self-disciplined.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Build good customer relationships.
  • Afterhours standby
  • Able to work shifts.
  • Driver’s licence.
  • Own car essential.

Testing

  • Pre-employment Polygraph
  • Criminal Record Check
  • IT Testing
  • DCB Math’s Literacy Test
  • Geography
  • Internal applicant – Review of performance

Desired Skills:

