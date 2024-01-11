Software Engineer Team Leader (C#) – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Joburg-based IOT tech provider seeks a Team Leader to lead and manage developers, ensuring project objectives are met. Responsibilities include guiding the team, setting goals, enforcing code quality, and maintaining system integrity. The Team Leader will oversee a product portfolio, contribute to software development, analyse complex problems, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to create user-focused applications. The role also involves gathering user requirements, incorporating feedback, and ensuring the security of systems through secure coding practices and thorough testing.

DUTIES:

Ensure the team meets all deadlines for each release, including observing freeze periods. Manage scope creep and ensure adherence to freeze periods.

Facilitate regular demos of completed work and ensure feedback is incorporated into the development process.

Take responsibility for the overall quality of the team’s deliverables, including analysis, design, and implementation. Provide constructive feedback to team members aligned with best practices.

Ensure that JIRA tickets contain high-quality content and accurately reflect the progress and status of the work.

Keep Disaster Recovery (DR) plans up to date and conduct regular testing. Implement best practices across products, including Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), testing, and automation.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge bases for the product portfolio, including solution and hosting diagrams, guides, and wikis.

Innovation & Skills Development: Stay informed about research and technological advancements relevant to the product portfolio and translate them into actionable outcomes.

Stay informed about research and technological advancements relevant to the product portfolio and translate them into actionable outcomes. Actively improve personal knowledge and contribute to the growth of the team.

Encourage and facilitate meaningful contributions from the team to improve the overall software organization through knowledge-sharing sessions.

Participate in on-call responsibilities (Pager Duty) to ensure prompt response to production issues. Provide production support to address and resolve issues affecting system stability.

Maintain up-to-date and accurate feedback on the performance of team members, providing regular communication. Address areas for improvement with team members through constructive feedback and support their professional development.

REQUIREMENTS:

: Demonstrated strong leadership and people management skills with a successful track record of leading software development teams to achieve project objectives. Problem-Solving: Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve software-related issues efficiently. Proficiency in debugging and troubleshooting software defects.

: Proficient in one or more programming languages, with a solid understanding of their syntax, features, and best practices. Software Development: In-depth knowledge of software development methodologies, including Agile or Scrum, as well as familiarity with various programming languages and frameworks commonly used in software development.

Databases, Data Structures, and Algorithms: Strong understanding of fundamental data structures and algorithms, their efficiency, and appropriate use cases. Knowledge of database concepts and experience working with relational databases. Proficiency in writing SQL queries and familiarity with database management systems.

Strong understanding of fundamental data structures and algorithms, their efficiency, and appropriate use cases. Knowledge of database concepts and experience working with relational databases. Proficiency in writing SQL queries and familiarity with database management systems. Software Design Principles : Ability to design and implement software solutions following best practices. Familiarity with design patterns and their application to build scalable, maintainable, and extensible software systems.

: Experience with version control systems, such as Git, and understanding of branching, merging, and code repository management. Software Testing: Understanding of software testing principles, including unit and integration testing, and experience with testing frameworks and methodologies. Knowledge of automated testing tools to ensure software quality.

: Awareness of secure coding practices and knowledge of common vulnerabilities in software applications. Understanding of encryption, authentication, and secure communication protocols to develop secure software solutions. Continuous Learning : Demonstrated ability to stay updated with the latest software development trends, technologies, and tools. Self-motivated to learn new skills and adapt to evolving industry practices. Proactive in researching technologies and driving innovation within the team.

: Demonstrated ability to stay updated with the latest software development trends, technologies, and tools. Self-motivated to learn new skills and adapt to evolving industry practices. Proactive in researching technologies and driving innovation within the team. Communication and Collaboration: Effective communication skills to collaborate with cross-functional teams, gather requirements, and provide regular updates on project progress. Ability to document code and technical specifications clearly and concisely.

Technical skills:

C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML; Web development languages and frameworks like React, Angular, or [URL Removed] Understanding of Object Orientated (OOP) Principles, design patterns and N-tier architectures; Web Service and thin client web development; SQL Server Database development, T-SQL; Software Testing & Delivery Automation (CI/CD)

Advantageous: Telematics (GPS tracking, mapping, or Internet of Things) and/or consulting experience. Exposure to Azure DevOps, CI/CD, Docker, Linux, Elastic Stack, .NET Core, Blazor (WASM), Testing Frameworks, SPA, Angular, Mobile Application Development, Cloud development exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS).

Education:

University Graduate (Bachelor of Science Degree Electrical Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory)

Training:

Advantageous: Leadership training, Technical Certifications (AWS/Azure/MCSD); commercial development experience

