Technical Coordinator – Western Cape Citrusdal

Technical Coordinator

Western Cape

Market related salary

Degree in Entomology or any other Agricultural field + good understanding of insect biology and ecology in agro-ecosystems with knowledge of pest management products, IPM systems and implementation in citrus will receive preference.

Successful candidate will assist the Programme Manager in delivering technical support for the SIT programme including pest monitoring services [False Codling Moth (FCM), Fruit Fly (FF), Bactrocera Dorsalis (BD), Carob Moth (CM)] on a weekly basis through orchard visits and data analytics (from release through to recapture and infestation).

Liaise with the Programme Manager to ensure correct and timeous orchard visits and reports are prepared on a weekly basis.

Oversee field-based flight tests for the SIT programme to ensure they are being conducted correctly.

Monitor pest flight peaks, mainly focussed on FCM, in order to determine timing of corrective sprays.

Assist the Programme Manager with new season customer sign ups/onboarding and weekly customer interactions.

Assist the Area Co-ordinator with the management of field traps and monitoring data stations on a weekly basis;

Monitoring of qualitative and quantitative aspects relating to sterile FCM releases (flight ability, quality checks) and assist with corrective actions where required.

Assist with necessary internal meetings and presentations as and when required.

Must be prepared to travel in both the Western and Northern Cape regions.

Please send your resume + qualification copies to [Email Address Removed] by the 18 January 2024.

Desired Skills:

pest monitoring services

SIT programme

delivering technical support

Monitoring of qualitative and quantitative aspects

monitoring data stations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position