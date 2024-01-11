Technical Integration Support Engineer (CH975) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a leading payments service provider, is looking for a Technical Integration Support Engineer to join their growing team. The Integration Support Engineer will be dedicated to supporting, testing, and managing our client’s various online API integration projects and will support a more focused approach to integrations, enriched client support and enhance efficiencies within the IT and DevOps department.

Responsibilities include:

Managing end-to-end online API integration implementations

Provide technical guidance and assistance to clients while integrating on our internal API specs

Configure QA environments and simulators required for integrations

Attend and support Customer Relationship Managers during integrations meetings, by fielding technical API questions, reporting, and providing the clients with the integration project scope.

Assisting in gathering and documenting integration requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during the integration phase

Ensure that integrations are implemented in line with the company and industry acceptable standards

Use problem-solving and decision-making skills to understand client pain points and to self-troubleshoot as challenges arise

Work closely with the development team and other internal departments

Follow procedures and understand API specifications

Ideal requirements –

Relevant tertiary IT qualification

3-5 years’ proven system-support experience

Proven technical problem-solving skills (using system & message logs to assist clients solve integration issues)

Ability to operate & structure tasks independently

Collaborate & communicate with team members when needed in order to understand framework to in turn be able to assist clients

Customer-support orientation

Microsoft Office suite experience

Experience in the payments / financial industry highly preferred

Excellent written/verbal interpersonal skills with a strong sense of customer service (fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans).

Advantageous:

API integration exposure

Good knowledge and understanding of OpenAPI

Understand JSON & experience with Postman / SOAP UI

SQL scripting

Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Customer Support

Integrations

JSON

Postman

SOAP UI

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position