APEX Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:
- Build application interfaces to interact with both Oracle SOA and ISG modules.
- Gathering and analysis of business requirements.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills and experience in business engagement.
Experience Required:
- Experience in development of APEX dashboards with the ability to ingest CSV Documents.
- User Interface Development experience of creating “easy to use” Dashboards.
- Experience in Oracle Application express APEX, SQL, and PL/SQL is required.
- Solid understanding of Data Modelling principles.
- Experience in development of Power BI Dashboards.
- Experience in developing easy to use and intuitive database applications.
Technical Stacks Required:
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
- Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
- Power BI
- Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
- Trino (Big data)
- OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
- Kafka
- Apex
- Java
- Coldfusion
- Linux / Unix
- Windows OS
- Postgres
- Oracle, PL/SQL
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
- 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- apex
- sql
- developer