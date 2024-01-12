APEX Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 12, 2024

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:

  • Build application interfaces to interact with both Oracle SOA and ISG modules.
  • Gathering and analysis of business requirements.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills and experience in business engagement.

Experience Required:

  • Experience in development of APEX dashboards with the ability to ingest CSV Documents.
  • User Interface Development experience of creating “easy to use” Dashboards.
  • Experience in Oracle Application express APEX, SQL, and PL/SQL is required.
  • Solid understanding of Data Modelling principles.
  • Experience in development of Power BI Dashboards.
  • Experience in developing easy to use and intuitive database applications.

Technical Stacks Required:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
  • Power BI
  • Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
  • Trino (Big data)
  • OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
  • Kafka
  • Apex
  • Java
  • Coldfusion
  • Linux / Unix
  • Windows OS
  • Postgres
  • Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
  • 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

Desired Skills:

  • apex
  • sql
  • developer

Learn more/Apply for this position