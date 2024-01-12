BI Developer at Computek Networks – Gauteng Lynnwood

This role requires an experienced and highly skilled senior business intelligence specialist withexpertise in Microsoft Stack, specifically with strong experience in data warehousing, data laketechnologies, and Power BI. The incumbent will serve as the technical expert responsible fordesigning, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable business intelligence solutions usingMicrosoft technologies such as SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, and PowerBI. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, architect data warehouse anddata lake solutions, create insightful reports and visualizations, and deliver actionable insights tomeet stakeholder needs.

Desired Skills:

Minimum 8 years of proven work experience as a BI Specialist

Experience in working with/in SQL Server

Azure Data Warehouse

Azure Data Lake

Azure Synapse Analytics

and Power BI.

Experience working in an agile and waterfall development environment

following best practices for project management and collaboration.

Microsoft Stack

expertise in data warehousing

data lake technologies

and Power BI development.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

