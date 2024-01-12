BI REPORT DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

The purpose of this role is to design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions, including data analytical models and various reporting and dash boarding views. The incumbent is responsible to translate business needs into technical specifications and create visualizations and reports. The role requires a deep understanding of data warehousing, data lake concepts, Powerbase development, proficiency in Microsoft Stack tools, and a proven track record of leveraging data to drive business value.

Minimum Requirements

GENERAL REQUIREMENTSFormal Education Minimum qualification of a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Business or related field, or equivalent combination of education. Honors or Masters will be advantageous.Relevant certifications in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, and data warehousing technologies (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate) are desirable.Experience/ RequirementsMinimum 8-10 years of related experience working as a Business Intelligence Specialist or similar role, with a focus on the Microsoft Stack, expertise in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI development.

Duties and Responsibilities

Strategic FunctionContributes to the strategy, vision, and governance of the business unit (BU).Deliver best practices, iterative improvement, and innovation at the strategic deployment level.Support the implementation of the centre balance score card (BSC) and other key projects and initiatives.Provide support in the implementation of automating Business Intelligence software solutions. Product ManagementTranslate business requirements into specifications that will be used to implement the required reports and dashboards, created from potentially multiple data sources.Design, build and deploy BI solutions such as reports, dashboards, self-service functionality, and predicative models in response to business needs.Design, develop, maintain and support data analytics platforms and models such as Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)).Create analytical models to store and process data such as OLAP cubes, data marts.Participate with other specialists to convert legacy reports (primarily ClickView/Excel) to Power BI solutions.Transition developed reports and dashboards to the operations and support team.Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.Assist with evaluating and improving existing BI systems.Collaborate with Digital Transformation and IT teams to integrate systems.Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

