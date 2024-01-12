Our client is a renowned player in the trading and distribution group , offering high-quality products across diverse sectors. They are known for their robust systems and innovative approaches to market challenges.
Embark on an exciting journey with our dynamic client as a Business Analysis Manager. This role will see you shaping and leading a team of committed business analysts, ensuring effective analysis across various business systems. The role offers the exciting opportunity to create a high performing, efficient team through process optimization, development, and team upskilling.
Responsibilities:
- Coach and lead the business analysis team, ensuring the right approach is taken on projects
- Translate strategies into objectives and implementable projects
- Analyse, plan, design, develop, implement, train, and support business systems
- Utilize your objectivity skills to make tough, strategic decisions
Requirements:- Bachelor’s degree in Information / Business Systems- Extensive knowledge of financial systems, K8, and Syspro- Expertise in change, process management, project implementation, and testing solutions- Solid understanding of the Payment, VAS, and transaction processing industry, specifically relevant to retail- Knowledge of project management practices
Desired Skills:
- Syspro
- K8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree