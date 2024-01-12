Business Analysis Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is a renowned player in the trading and distribution group , offering high-quality products across diverse sectors. They are known for their robust systems and innovative approaches to market challenges.

Embark on an exciting journey with our dynamic client as a Business Analysis Manager. This role will see you shaping and leading a team of committed business analysts, ensuring effective analysis across various business systems. The role offers the exciting opportunity to create a high performing, efficient team through process optimization, development, and team upskilling.

Responsibilities:

Coach and lead the business analysis team, ensuring the right approach is taken on projects

Translate strategies into objectives and implementable projects

Analyse, plan, design, develop, implement, train, and support business systems

Utilize your objectivity skills to make tough, strategic decisions

Requirements:- Bachelor’s degree in Information / Business Systems- Extensive knowledge of financial systems, K8, and Syspro- Expertise in change, process management, project implementation, and testing solutions- Solid understanding of the Payment, VAS, and transaction processing industry, specifically relevant to retail- Knowledge of project management practices

Desired Skills:

Syspro

K8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

