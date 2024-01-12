C/C++ Software Developers

Looking for exceptional C/C++ Developers who will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems as well as for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

C/C++

Knowledge of Best Practices

Java

Python

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

