Data and Automation Technology Analyst – Remote Remote

We have an exciting tech opportunity on the beautiful island of Malta where the sun shines for more than 300 days a year and travel is easy and affordable. Experience the best of both worlds – a thriving professional environment and an exceptional lifestyle in Malta surrounded by stunning landscapes, rich culture, welcoming locals and sunshine. We are looking for a Data and Automation Technology Analyst.

The purpose of the position is to drive process improvements in business organisations through technology solutions. You will be participating in varied engagements with varied clients across different industries.

The company covers relocation and visa costs.

Responsibilities:

Understand and document client business processes and procedures across financial, HR, customer, procurement, and other specialised fields

Collect and analyse system functionality needs from clients

Participate in the implementation of new technology and systems, including participation in data migration, testing and training phases

Prepare procurement documentation for clients (RFP, CFQ, etc)

Participate in workshops and training sessions to provide the necessary training to customers to ensure effective implementation of solutions

Perform desktop research, across various industry practices & systems, to identify technology enabled solutions to a client’s business process challenges

Perform data analytics tasks across different engagements to identify trends, patterns, and apply methodologies to enable

Build reports, dashboards and scorecards using a variety of tools

Analyse business processes to identify opportunities for deployment of automation technologies

Assist in the design and implementation of solutions for key business use cases and provide support for cross-functional business units and the overall enterprise.

Discuss proactive thoughts on best practices around automation methodology and data analytics?

?

Key Competencies:

Client-focused and outgoing personality

Good written and verbal communication skills

Self-motivated, driven to excellence and a keen eye for detail

Good presentation skills with strong time management and team collaboration skills

Demonstrate thinking methodology/approach

Good understanding of database structures

Proactive in identifying opportunities to automate repetitive tasks resulting in operational efficiencies and process improvement;

Ability to design, develop, and test automation workflows with assured quality enabled by scripting (e.g Python) and RPA technologies (e.g. UiPath, Microsoft Power Automate)

Proficient in using leveraging techniques to perform data analysis through the use of tools (e.g. SQL, Power BI, Alteryx, Power Query)?

?

Experience and Education:

An MQF Level 6 in Computing or other ICT or engineering qualification

1-3 years’ experience in a similar position

Prior experience in using PowerBI and Power Automate would be considered as an asset

