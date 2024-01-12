Data Engineer

Responsibilities – What you’ll be doing?

? Manage ETL processes from internal and external sources.

? Contribute to early decision-making, architecture, design, and technological research.

? Implement integrations with third-party providers.

? Design and develop Scytale’s new cloud-based platform using cutting-edge technologies such as AWS cloud, Spark, Airflow, Snowflake containerized microservices, and more.

? Collaborate with multiple teams, customers, and stakeholders to establish a robust data pipeline.

? Serve as a cornerstone in the company’s core development team.

Basic Requirements – does this describe you?

? 1+ years of hands-on experience in Python (recent).

? Experience with Spark and Airflow.

? Proficient in data pipelines, ETLs, data warehouses, etc.

? Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases.

? Familiarity with REST APIs.

? Self-driven, motivated, independent, yet communicative and collaborative.

? High English proficiency with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

Spark and Airflow

Python

REST APIs

