Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities – What you’ll be doing?
? Manage ETL processes from internal and external sources.
? Contribute to early decision-making, architecture, design, and technological research.
? Implement integrations with third-party providers.
? Design and develop Scytale’s new cloud-based platform using cutting-edge technologies such as AWS cloud, Spark, Airflow, Snowflake containerized microservices, and more.
? Collaborate with multiple teams, customers, and stakeholders to establish a robust data pipeline.
? Serve as a cornerstone in the company’s core development team.
Basic Requirements – does this describe you?
? 1+ years of hands-on experience in Python (recent).
? Experience with Spark and Airflow.
? Proficient in data pipelines, ETLs, data warehouses, etc.
? Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases.
? Familiarity with REST APIs.
? Self-driven, motivated, independent, yet communicative and collaborative.
? High English proficiency with excellent verbal and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Spark and Airflow
- Python
- REST APIs