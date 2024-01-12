Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience.

Qualification Requirements:

Matric or Equivalent Qualification Recognized by the Department Of Higher Education and Training (Required)

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL

Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks

Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services

Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product

Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices

Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, Debi Check (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).

Advantageous Experience

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Software Developer

Full Stack Engineer

Full Stack Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position