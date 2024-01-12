Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Jan 12, 2024

Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East

Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience.

Qualification Requirements:

  • Matric or Equivalent Qualification Recognized by the Department Of Higher Education and Training (Required)
  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role
  • Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL
  • Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks
  • Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices
  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, Debi Check (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
  • Advantageous Experience

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Software Developer
  • Full Stack Engineer
  • Full Stack Programmer

Learn more/Apply for this position