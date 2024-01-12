Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East
Our Client is looking for strong Intermediate Full Stack Developer (DT05) with a good understanding and experience.
Qualification Requirements:
- Matric or Equivalent Qualification Recognized by the Department Of Higher Education and Training (Required)
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role
- Minimum of 5 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL
- Minimum of 5 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
- Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, Debi Check (Authentication Collections), AVS (Account Verification System).
- Advantageous Experience
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Software Developer
- Full Stack Engineer
- Full Stack Programmer