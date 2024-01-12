Intermediate Network Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 12, 2024

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Intermediate Network Administrator to join their dynamic and innovative development team.
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Job Description:

Role:

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Fortinet firewalls and Arista switches day to day administration.
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
  • Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
  • Adheres to organization’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e. Change Control, etc.)

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 – 4 years working experience in a Network Administration role.
  • Knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
  • Knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
  • Knowledge and experience of CISCO firewall, router and switch technologies:
    • Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
    • Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
    • Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /

  • Strong knowledge of Windows Operating System:
    • Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
    • Microsoft Windows Servers 2016/2019
    • Microsoft Office 365
    • TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subletting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4

  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
    • VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS

  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.

  • Knowledge and understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
    • Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
    • Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
    • Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
    • LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
    • VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Hands-on approach.

  • Ability to manage SLAs with service providers.

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Qualifications:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
  • Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, and Fortinet) would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate Network Administrator
  • Network Support Specialist
  • Network Systems Administrator

