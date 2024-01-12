IT Application Consultant (Supply Chain industry) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Overview:

This position will be accountable for contributing to the strategic direction of the unit, as well as achieving targets through the provision of an expert level of business and operational support to new and existing members, training preparation, development, management and facilitation; key account management of system users; project facilitation (when necessary) to uplift the operating functionality of the business unit to comply with GS1/GDSN specifications. This position must understand the Service Level Agreement to understand how call resolution is managed with 1WorldSync and Trusted Source, and what Trading Partners across the industry require.

Responsibilities:

Provide an expert level of service and support to users of GDSN Platforms like 1WorldSync, Trusted Source, Supplier Portals, API and FUSE tool, including additional applications and/or systems functionalities to enhance the service offering to GDSN

Strong client liaison management for existing members to understand challenges, provide solutions and pre-empt the realisation of risks

Provide support to the GDSN team on end-user technical issues

Understand product information and sustainability information required for enriched product information

Collaboration and liaison with 1WorldSync and IT team on new functionalities and features; channel these through to the GDSN end users

Facilitate effective GDSN training

Conduct information sessions for new industry sectors

Participate in selling the GDSN services and support the collection process

Actively participate in the GSMP Work Groups – GDS SMG and Healthcare Implementation; GPC

GSMP and GS1 General Specifications changes channelled directly into industry and influences to the GS1 business communicated (current documentation downloaded, impact analysis of new standards)

Requirements:

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Computer Science

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a technical support role in a supply chain environment

Proficient with analytical software, statistics, data analysis and research methods

MS SQL – must understand SQL fundamentals

MS Dynamics or Sage ERPs

Understand XML’s, Web services

Training experience

Understanding of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

Understanding of supply chain processes, technologies, and solutions

Have technical and functional Knowledge of GS1 Services

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

MS Dynamics

Sage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

SQL

XML

Learn more/Apply for this position