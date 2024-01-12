IT Support Technician

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a registered Micro Insurer with its headquarters in Bellville, is actively seeking to appoint a positive and self-motivated individual for a position within their Information Technology Department as an IT Support Technician. The essential qualifications for this role include a Grade 12 or equivalent qualification, A+ and N+ certifications, and 2-3 years of experience in the IT industry.

DUTIES:

Active Directory Administration

User creation, removal, access

Security Groups management

Group Policy Creation and Maintenance.

Exchange E-mail Administration

Setup new mail accounts

Download mails and configure outlook.

Microsoft Office 265 Admin

Troubleshooting

Company Systems

User creation and access maintenance

Maintenance

Server maintenance

Hardware maintenance and repair

Network Infrastructure

VOIP PBX

Assist with VOIP PBX installations, configurations, troubleshooting, set up and software.

General

Assist with PC and new office setups including desk moves.

Provide on-site and remote support.

Assist with procurement of IT equipment.

Network administration and deployments.

General Administration.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12 or similar qualification is essential.

A+ and N+

2 – 3 years’ experience in the IT industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Presentable with strong people skills.

Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

Ability to participate as part of a team and individually.

COMMENTS:

