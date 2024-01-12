IT Technician
6 Month Contract – Must be able to start immediately!
An exciting position has become available for a qualified IT Technician to join the ranks of a leading IT Specialist Company based in Irene, Centurion. The successful candidate should have a strong understanding of troubleshooting, repairing desktop infrastructure (PC’s, Laptops, Networks etc) and assist with software related problems on Microsoft Networks.
The Company: Market leading IT Specialist company for the last 25 years supplying a total solution not only in hardware, software and consumables but also in services and cloud based applications.
The Position: We’re looking for a qualified IT Technician to be based in Irene, Centurion. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R20 000.00 Package Per Month. 3 Month Contract to start with permanent possibility dependent on own ambition.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications
- Completed MCSE / MCSA or MCITP – beneficial
- Fluent in Afrikaans – essential
- Microsoft Office skills
- Maintaining a high culture of Service Excellence
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Active listening – ability to understand requirements
- Ability to work independently and positively
- A comprehensive understanding of ICT industry
- Strong verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)
- Ability to communicate at all levels of the business
- Excellent problem solving and organizational skills
- Meticulous and analytical with very high attention to detail
Responsibilities:
- Printer Support
- Network Support
- MS Office 365 Support
- PC Installation
- Hardware Troubleshooting
Why Should You Apply?
- Work for an organization offering state of the art platforms
- Provide the very best solutions for each client
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- CompTIA A+
- 1st Line
- PC Support
- Help Desk Support
- Desktop PC
- Hardware troubleshooting
- PC maintenance
- Install Software
- Printers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric