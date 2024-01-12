ITC Technical Support at Paracon

Our esteemed client in the Financial Services industry in the Cape CBD is looking for an ICT Support Engineer for a 6 month contract

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide General Desktop Support.

Fast and effective problem resolution.

Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.

Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues

Investigation and implementing automated processes.

Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.

Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).

Exchange server mailbox maintenance.

Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.

Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.

Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.

Deploy database change scripts:

Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.

Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.

Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.

Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.

Completing internal user moves including phones.

Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

Role Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, systems analysis, or a related study.

Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).

Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).

Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management).

Ability to identify and manage technical risks.

Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.

Good communication skills and teamwork.

Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial.

ITIL exposure would be beneficial.

Must have own transport.

Desired Skills:

Windows 10

Windows Server

Active Directory

Exchange 2016

SQL 2012

WMWare 6/7 (EXS)

Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)

Scripting languages (PowerShell) / (Bash)

Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio

Server Hardware (Dell)

Backup Software (Veeam)

O365

Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

