ITC Technical Support at Paracon

Our esteemed client in the Financial Services industry in the Cape CBD is looking for an ICT Support Engineer for a 6 month contract
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide General Desktop Support.
- Fast and effective problem resolution.
- Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.
- Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues
- Investigation and implementing automated processes.
- Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.
- Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).
- Exchange server mailbox maintenance.
- Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.
- Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.
- Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.
- Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.
- Deploy database change scripts:
- Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.
- Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
- Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.
- Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.
- Completing internal user moves including phones.
- Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.
Role Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, systems analysis, or a related study.
- Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).
- Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).
- Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management).
- Ability to identify and manage technical risks.
- Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.
- Good communication skills and teamwork.
- Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial.
- ITIL exposure would be beneficial.
- Must have own transport.
Desired Skills:
- Windows 10
- Windows Server
- Active Directory
- Exchange 2016
- SQL 2012
- WMWare 6/7 (EXS)
- Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
- Scripting languages (PowerShell) / (Bash)
- Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
- Server Hardware (Dell)
- Backup Software (Veeam)
- O365
- Azure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree