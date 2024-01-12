ITC Technical Support at Paracon

Jan 12, 2024

Our esteemed client in the Financial Services industry in the Cape CBD is looking for an ICT Support Engineer for a 6 month contract

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide General Desktop Support.
  • Fast and effective problem resolution.
  • Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.
  • Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.
  • Diagnose and resolve technical issues
  • Investigation and implementing automated processes.
  • Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.
  • Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).
  • Exchange server mailbox maintenance.
  • Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.
  • Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.
  • Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.
  • Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.
  • Deploy database change scripts:
  • Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.
  • Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
  • Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.
  • Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.
  • Completing internal user moves including phones.
  • Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

Role Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, systems analysis, or a related study.
  • Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).
  • Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).
  • Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management).
  • Ability to identify and manage technical risks.
  • Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.
  • Good communication skills and teamwork.
  • Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial.
  • ITIL exposure would be beneficial.
  • Must have own transport.

Desired Skills:

  • Windows 10
  • Windows Server
  • Active Directory
  • Exchange 2016
  • SQL 2012
  • WMWare 6/7 (EXS)
  • Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)
  • Scripting languages (PowerShell) / (Bash)
  • Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio
  • Server Hardware (Dell)
  • Backup Software (Veeam)
  • O365
  • Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

