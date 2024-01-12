Jira / Atlassian Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month contract role with Consulting house.
Overview:
We are seeking a skilled Jira/Atlassian Developer with expertise in implementing change management processes to enhance our project workflows and ensure seamless transitions. If you thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment and have a passion for optimizing software development and change management, we invite you to apply.
JIRA/ATLASSIAN DEVELOPER
Key Responsibilities:
- Jira/Atlassian Development: Utilize your proficiency in Jira and Atlassian tools to design, customize, and implement solutions that align with the organization’s project management and change control needs.
- Change Management Implementation: Lead the implementation and enhancement of change management processes within Jira, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and organizational goals.
- Workflow Optimization: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline and optimize project workflows, leveraging Jira to enhance communication, transparency, and efficiency in change management.
- Customization and Integration: Customize Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports to meet specific project and change management requirements. Integrate Jira with other tools and systems as needed.
- User Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users and teams on Jira and Atlassian tools, ensuring proper utilization of features and functionality for effective change management.
- Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for Jira configurations, change management processes, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a Jira/Atlassian Developer with a focus on change management implementation.
- Strong understanding of change management principles, methodologies, and best practices.
- Proficiency in customizing Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports.
- Experience with Jira integrations and plugin customization.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
- 3 Year tertiary qualification – degree / diploma
- Atlassian Certification (ACP-600 or equivalent) is a plus.
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies and project management practices.
Desired Skills:
- Jire
- Atlassian
- Change Management
- Implementation