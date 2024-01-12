Jira / Atlassian Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 12, 2024

12 Month contract role with Consulting house.
Overview:
We are seeking a skilled Jira/Atlassian Developer with expertise in implementing change management processes to enhance our project workflows and ensure seamless transitions. If you thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment and have a passion for optimizing software development and change management, we invite you to apply.
JIRA/ATLASSIAN DEVELOPER
Overview:
We are seeking a skilled Jira/Atlassian Developer with expertise in implementing change management processes to enhance our project workflows and ensure seamless transitions. If you thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment and have a passion for optimizing software development and change management, we invite you to apply.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Jira/Atlassian Development: Utilize your proficiency in Jira and Atlassian tools to design, customize, and implement solutions that align with the organization’s project management and change control needs.
  • Change Management Implementation: Lead the implementation and enhancement of change management processes within Jira, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and organizational goals.
  • Workflow Optimization: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline and optimize project workflows, leveraging Jira to enhance communication, transparency, and efficiency in change management.
  • Customization and Integration: Customize Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports to meet specific project and change management requirements. Integrate Jira with other tools and systems as needed.
  • User Training and Support: Provide training and support to end-users and teams on Jira and Atlassian tools, ensuring proper utilization of features and functionality for effective change management.
  • Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for Jira configurations, change management processes, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Qualifications:

  • Proven experience as a Jira/Atlassian Developer with a focus on change management implementation.
  • Strong understanding of change management principles, methodologies, and best practices.
  • Proficiency in customizing Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports.
  • Experience with Jira integrations and plugin customization.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • 3 Year tertiary qualification – degree / diploma
  • Atlassian Certification (ACP-600 or equivalent) is a plus.
  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies and project management practices.

Contact me at the detail listed below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Jire
  • Atlassian
  • Change Management
  • Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position