Jira / Atlassian Developer

12 Month contract role with Consulting house.

Overview:

We are seeking a skilled Jira/Atlassian Developer with expertise in implementing change management processes to enhance our project workflows and ensure seamless transitions. If you thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment and have a passion for optimizing software development and change management, we invite you to apply.

Overview:

Key Responsibilities:

Utilize your proficiency in Jira and Atlassian tools to design, customize, and implement solutions that align with the organization’s project management and change control needs. Change Management Implementation: Lead the implementation and enhancement of change management processes within Jira, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and organizational goals.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline and optimize project workflows, leveraging Jira to enhance communication, transparency, and efficiency in change management. Customization and Integration: Customize Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports to meet specific project and change management requirements. Integrate Jira with other tools and systems as needed.

Provide training and support to end-users and teams on Jira and Atlassian tools, ensuring proper utilization of features and functionality for effective change management. Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for Jira configurations, change management processes, and best practices to facilitate knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a Jira/Atlassian Developer with a focus on change management implementation.

Strong understanding of change management principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Proficiency in customizing Jira workflows, screens, fields, and reports.

Experience with Jira integrations and plugin customization.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

3 Year tertiary qualification – degree / diploma

Atlassian Certification (ACP-600 or equivalent) is a plus.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and project management practices.

Desired Skills:

Jire

Atlassian

Change Management

Implementation

