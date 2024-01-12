OBIEE Developer (Hybrid)

Jan 12, 2024

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:

  • Design, development, delivery, and maintenance of OBIEE.
  • Installation and configuration of system environments.
  • Development and migration of OBIEE Reports.
  • Analyzing business challenges & translating them into solutions.
  • Creation of data models, access structures, and reports.
  • Working closely with other teams via Agile to create data models.
  • Creating functional and technical design specifications.
  • Managing code and design reviews and creating technical presentations for OBIEE.

Experience Required:
As an Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition, your duties and responsibilities are to Design, Develop, and Implement Business Solutions for users / business units who use OBIEE.

Technical Stacks Required:

  • Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
  • Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
  • SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
  • Power BI
  • Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
  • Trino (Big Data)
  • OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
  • Kafka
  • Apex
  • Java
  • Coldfusion
  • Linux / Unix
  • Windows OS
  • Postgress
  • Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
  • 3 Year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

Desired Skills:

  • oracle
  • OBIEE
  • developer

