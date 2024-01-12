OBIEE Developer (Hybrid)

6 month contract – Hybrid

Responsibilities:

Design, development, delivery, and maintenance of OBIEE.

Installation and configuration of system environments.

Development and migration of OBIEE Reports.

Analyzing business challenges & translating them into solutions.

Creation of data models, access structures, and reports.

Working closely with other teams via Agile to create data models.

Creating functional and technical design specifications.

Managing code and design reviews and creating technical presentations for OBIEE.

Experience Required:

As an Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition, your duties and responsibilities are to Design, Develop, and Implement Business Solutions for users / business units who use OBIEE.

Technical Stacks Required:

Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services

Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

SAS Viya and SAS 9.4

Power BI

Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)

Trino (Big Data)

OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)

Kafka

Apex

Java

Coldfusion

Linux / Unix

Windows OS

Postgress

Oracle, PL/SQL

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology

3 Year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology

Desired Skills:

oracle

OBIEE

developer

Learn more/Apply for this position