OBIEE Developer (Hybrid)

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:
- Design, development, delivery, and maintenance of OBIEE.
- Installation and configuration of system environments.
- Development and migration of OBIEE Reports.
- Analyzing business challenges & translating them into solutions.
- Creation of data models, access structures, and reports.
- Working closely with other teams via Agile to create data models.
- Creating functional and technical design specifications.
- Managing code and design reviews and creating technical presentations for OBIEE.
Experience Required:
As an Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition, your duties and responsibilities are to Design, Develop, and Implement Business Solutions for users / business units who use OBIEE.
Technical Stacks Required:
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
- Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
- Power BI
- Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
- Trino (Big Data)
- OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
- Kafka
- Apex
- Java
- Coldfusion
- Linux / Unix
- Windows OS
- Postgress
- Oracle, PL/SQL
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
- 3 Year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- oracle
- OBIEE
- developer