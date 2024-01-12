Project Manager at GIBB – Gauteng Johannesburg North

GIBB is a multi-award winning partner of choice for, the private sector, state owned enterprises and governments. We have the proven experience, talent, and expertise to respond to the numerous infrastructures demands and needs of the continent. The Transportation Sector is busy with a number of large and exciting projects and is looking for talented individuals. If you would like to make a difference in people’s lives, and become an expert in your field, please apply for the challenging roles we have available.

This Sector is looking for a talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Manager.

We welcome your application if you meet the requirements, listed below, for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Core purpose:

The core purpose of the job focuses on a Project Manager responsible for managing construction or infrastructure projects within the built environment sector, such as buildings, roads, rail, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing project plans, including schedules, budgets, and resource allocation.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams, including architects, engineers, contractors, and vendors, to ensure project deliverables are completed on time, within budget and in compliance with defined quality standards.

Manage project risks, anticipate and identify potential project risks and issues and develop contingency plans to mitigate project-related risks.

Ensure compliance with building codes, regulations, and other standards.

Prepare and review project proposals, contracts, and other project-related documentation.

Conduct site visits and inspections to ensure that construction work is progressing according to the project plan and specifications.

Maintain project documentation, including progress reports, budget reports, and change requests.

Identify opportunities for process improvements and cost savings and making recommendations to senior management.

Conduct regular project team meetings and providing guidance and support to team members.

Ensure that all project stakeholders are kept informed of project progress and any changes to the project plan.

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Expertise/Technically astute

Relationship Building

