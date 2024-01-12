PROJECT MANAGER & BUSINESS ANALYST

Project Manager:

  • Taking ownership to Manage, Monitor and Control projects to achieve delivery of project objectives within time, cost, quality and scope constraints.

  • Create the project plan and project charter.

  • Develop project schedules. Manage timelines and target dates in relevant Direct Transact Project Management tools.

  • Track progress and review project tasks to ensure project deadlines are met.

  • Identify, analyse, communicate and manage project risks, issues and dependencies.

  • Develop contingency plans to minimise or prevent any negative impact to the project.

  • Proactively communicate overall project status to management and stakeholders.

Business Analyst:

  • Assisting with business cases.

  • Eliciting, analysing, organising and simplifying business requirements in a business requirement document.

  • Recommend solutions to achieve the business goals required.

  • Identify gaps between the requirement and the existing system.

  • Manage requirement traceability and provide a closure of scope delivery.

  • Write functional and/or technical specifications to be used by the developers and Quality Assurance Testers to develop and test the system.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills and Experience

  • At least 5 years’ experience in the same or similar position.

  • Banking Industry and or financial experience are essential.

  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

  • Work Accountability and ownership mentality.

Qualifications

  • Industrial Engineering Qualification.

  • 6 Sigma Certification.

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

  • National Diploma / Degree.

Desired Skills:

  • Waterfall
  • Agile
  • Systems Design and analysis

