Project Manager & Business Analyst

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Project Manager & Business Analystto join their team.

Area: Office based, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Job Description:



Role:

Project Manager multiskilled in Business Analysis

As the Project Managers primary task is to manage the Project, the Risk, and the Issues to ensure the project runs smoothly on time and on budget.

As the Project Manager plans, organizes, directs, controls and coordinates special programmers or projects within the company for new and existing clients

As Business Analysts, the primary task is to analyses business Requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and the company.

The business analyst’s needs to have sufficient business insight and experience to be able to clearly communicate solutions to stakeholders, facilitators and partners

Must have the ability to improve business processes and systems.

Furthermore, the Business Analyst supports the communication and delivery of those requirements with the relevant internal and external stakeholders, throughout the entire project life cycle, resolving queries, changes, bugs and facilitate the Golive and Initial Support proces

Skills and Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience in the same or similar position.

Banking Industry and or financial experience are essential.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Work Accountability and ownership mentality.

Qualifications:

Industrial Engineering Qualification

6 Sigma Certification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher

Education & Training

National Diploma / Degree. Recognized certificate or degree in relevant field will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Project Manager & Business Analyst

Business Project Manager

Business Solutions Manager

