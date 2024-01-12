PROJECT MANAGER & BUSINESS ANALYST – Gauteng Pretoria

Project Manager:
- Taking ownership to Manage, Monitor and Control projects to achieve delivery of project objectives within time, cost, quality and scope constraints.
- Create the project plan and project charter.
- Develop project schedules. Manage timelines and target dates in relevant Direct Transact Project Management tools.
- Track progress and review project tasks to ensure project deadlines are met.
- Identify, analyse, communicate and manage project risks, issues and dependencies.
- Develop contingency plans to minimise or prevent any negative impact to the project.
- Proactively communicate overall project status to management and stakeholders.
Business Analyst:
- Assisting with business cases.
- Eliciting, analysing, organising and simplifying business requirements in a business requirement document.
- Recommend solutions to achieve the business goals required.
- Identify gaps between the requirement and the existing system.
- Manage requirement traceability and provide a closure of scope delivery.
- Write functional and/or technical specifications to be used by the developers and Quality Assurance Testers to develop and test the system.
Minimum Requirements:
Skills and Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience in the same or similar position.
- Banking Industry and or financial experience are essential.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics.
- Work Accountability and ownership mentality.
Qualifications
- Industrial Engineering Qualification.
- 6 Sigma Certification.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- National Diploma / Degree.
Desired Skills:
- Waterfall
- Agile
- Systems Design and analysis