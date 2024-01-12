Retail IT Project Manager (Hybrid / Remote) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Hybrid – if based in Durban
Remote – if based anywhere else in South Africa
8 to 12 month contract
Coordinates all aspects of a product or service offering project for a client, from inception to installation.
Installations may involve acceptance of capitalized equipment or enterprise software systems, or system integration or consulting projects/engagements.
May work at client site from time to time.
Typically involves extensive interaction with sales, systems engineering, product development, and other members of cross-functional teams.
Project is typically focused on the delivery of new or enhanced products to the improvement of customer satisfaction through the use of technology.
Project management skills, rather than technical skills, are key, but a strong technical background is often required to manage competing interests.
Typically oversees schedules and budgets to ensure goal attainment.
This job manages specific projects that have a distinct beginning and end.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Lead and direct concurrent standard or complex projects and in the case of programme management, ensure the management of multiple related projects directed towards a common objective
- Engage with stakeholders to deliver projects from original concept through final implementation
- Ensure client satisfaction and manage escalations, acting as a single point of contact to the client
- Ensure that the project/programme delivers an as-sold solution, remains within the baselined budget and is delivered on time whilst maintaining quality criteria and client satisfaction
- Manage the delivery of the project/programme, including rigorous scope control and change management
- Documentation and management of risks and issues
- Ensuring clear and concise communications to all stakeholders
- Provide pre-sales support by working with sales teams to scope and cost a project or programme solution which includes the completion of a proposal. This may include Client presentations of our delivery approach as part of a tender process.
- Identification of opportunities and influence the sale by conducting a business conversation with the client positioning consulting and technical services offerings
- Coordinate activities of the project teams through task delegation, resource assignment and programme management
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Ability to establish strong relationships with internal stakeholders and external clients
- Excellent client-centricity skills and ability to work at client sites
- Ability to manage customer satisfaction, commitment, and expectations to high service levels and manage escalations adequately
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent team-building skills and ability to work in high-pressure environments
- Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously
- Good business acumen and commercial skills
- Passionate, strong initiative, self-driven with a commitment to succeed
- Good influencing ability whilst taking a collaborative approach
- Decisive with good attention to detail ability
- Ability to promote project services to both internal stakeholders and external clients
- Competent in project change management
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience
- Additional preference for experience in Merch Planning applications/systems like RPAS and JDA.
Required Experience:
- Preference is for experience in Retail
- Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment
- Proven client engagement experience
- Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle
- Demonstrated competency in project change management
- Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
Desired Skills:
- retail
- project
- manager