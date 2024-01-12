Scrum Master

Jan 12, 2024

Leading SA Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of an experienced Scrum Master

12 month contract
Remote/Hybrid working

  • 5 years plus experience as a Scrum Master in delivery of business solutions/application
  • Co-ordinate the delivery of multiple projects
  • 2 years in an IT service management role
  • Solid knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Less, to deliver solutions
  • Leadership and management experience
  • Excellent people and project management skills
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred
  • ITIL certified
  • 5 years investment banking experience (preferred)
  • Investment Banking products knowledge working knowledge (advantage)
  • Client Onboarding and Maintenance (advantage)
  • Delivery Coordination
  • Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank
  • Sequence work and drive deliveryInternal Consulting on Agile
  • Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team
  • Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of workVendor and procurement Management
  • Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.
  • Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team
  • Agile Transformation
  • Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work.
  • Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more [URL Removed] Champion
  • Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area.
  • Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business [URL Removed] Management
  • Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risksand obstacles that are experienced.
  • Budget ManagementStakeholder Management
  • Build rapport with leaders in the Bank.
  • Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank.
  • Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank.
  • Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank.
  • Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiatives

Desired Skills:

  • scrum
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position