Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading SA Corporate and Investment bank requires the skills of an experienced Scrum Master

12 month contract

Remote/Hybrid working

5 years plus experience as a Scrum Master in delivery of business solutions/application

Co-ordinate the delivery of multiple projects

2 years in an IT service management role

Solid knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, Less, to deliver solutions

Leadership and management experience

Excellent people and project management skills

Strong communication and presentation skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred

ITIL certified

5 years investment banking experience (preferred)

Investment Banking products knowledge working knowledge (advantage)

Client Onboarding and Maintenance (advantage)

Delivery Coordination

Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank

Sequence work and drive deliveryInternal Consulting on Agile

Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team

Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of workVendor and procurement Management

Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.

Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team

Agile Transformation

Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work.

Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more [URL Removed] Champion

Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area.

Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business [URL Removed] Management

Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risksand obstacles that are experienced.

Budget ManagementStakeholder Management

Build rapport with leaders in the Bank.

Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank.

Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank.

Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank.

Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiatives

Desired Skills:

scrum

Agile

