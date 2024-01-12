Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Scrum Master to join their team.

Purpose of the job

They are seeking a highly motivated, assertive, and experienced Scrum Master to join our dynamic team. As a Scrum Master, you will facilitate Agile practices and processes, ensuring that our teams effectively adhere to the principles of Scrum. This person needs to embody the values of Agile, must be a good facilitator, coach, and leader, enabling teams to work efficiently and deliver high-quality products iteratively.

Key responsibilities

Guide and coach, the team on Agile principles and Scrum practices.

Facilitate Scrum events (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Review, Retrospectives) and ensure their effectiveness.

Shield the team from external interruptions and distractions to maintain focus and productivity.

Collaborate with Product Owners to maintain the product backlog and ensure its readiness.

Identify and remove impediments/blockers that hinder the team’s progress.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement through retrospectives and feedback loops.

Help the team to self-organize and achieve their objectives in each sprint.

Qualifications



Suitable tertiary qualification.

Scrum master certification (CSM, PSM or equivalent)

Experience

Proven previous experience in similar role.

Telco / networking experience will be an advantage.

Willing to work after hours and weekends.

Strong understanding and practical application of Agile methodologies and Scrum framework.

Excellent communication, facilitation, and conflict resolution skills.

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Knowledge



Technical Understanding of IT management and software development.

Understanding of Agile and Scrum Framework.

Facilitation and Coaching Skills.

Servant Leadership.

Conflict Resolution and Communication.

Continuous Improvement.

Collaboration and Cross-Functionality.

Problem-Solving and Decision-Making.

Adaptability and Flexibility

Systems & Proficiency



MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) – Advanced

Atlassian suite

