Scrum Master / Project Manager (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 month contract – Hybrid
Responsibilities:
- A single point of contact needs to be provided for a lead role in planning, executing, monitoring, controlling, and closing of projects.
- Accountable for the entire project scope, project team, resources, and the delivery of the project.
- The Project Manager will also be responsible for frequent reporting on project activities, project timelines and work allocation within team members.
- Managing delivery timelines and driving to ensure these are met.
- Work breakdown structure with technical lead (Create relevant user stories and tasks).
- Octane Management – Ensure tasks, invested hours etc. are captured, project data and statuses etc. kept up to date.
- PPM Management – EIS single domain projects. Update project plans, update weekly statuses.
- Sprints Management – Planning, Daily Stand Ups, Reviews, Pipeline Planning.
- Set up relevant stakeholder meetings (SMEs, Source System Owners).
- Set up weekly project meetings.
- Provide feedback to project requestors (Data Stewards/ISPMs/EPMO PMs).
- Uphold BDM (EPMO and ISPMO) Governance, Project Minutes and tracking of Actions, Risks, and Issue.
Experience Required:
- Octane Management: Ensure tasks, invested hours etc. are captured, project data and statuses are kept up to date.
- PPM Management: EIS Single Domain Projects. Update project plans, update weekly statuses.
- Sprints Management – Planning, Daily Stand Ups, Reviews, Pipeline Planning.
Technical Stacks Required:
- Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services
- Machine learning dev ops using Python, CI/CD Pipelines, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- SAS Viya and SAS 9.4
- Power BI
- Data Lakes (Currently using Cloudera HDFS and looking to migrate to Azure Delta Lake)
- Trino (Big Data)
- OBIEE (replaced with OAS – Oracle Analytical Server)
- Kafka
- Apex
- Java
- Coldfusion
- Linux / Unix
- Windows OS
- Postgress
- Oracle, PL/SQL
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology
- 3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology
Desired Skills:
- scrum
- project
- azure